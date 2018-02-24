No. 6 Texas holds off Iowa State 72-59

Ariel Atkins scored 20 points, Lashann Higgs had 14 and No. 6 Texas held off Iowa State 72-59 on Saturday for its eighth win in nine games.
Brooke McCarty had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns (23-5, 14-3 Big 12), who bounced back nicely from a loss to No. 3 Baylor that clinched the league title for the Lady Bears. The Longhorns outrebounded the Cyclones 44-35 and shared the ball like they have for most of the season.
Texas entered the game fifth in the nation in rebounding margin and with four starters averaging at least 10 points a game.
Iowa State kept it close at times, even though Texas opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to go ahead 31-17. The Cyclones (12-16, 6-11) closed to 52-45 when Adriana Camber beat the third-quarter buzzer with a layup, but Atkins hit a 3 that pushed the lead back to 10.
McCarty's 3 with 2:23 left made it 67-57, ending the Cyclones' faint hopes for a comeback.
Bridget Carleton had 23 points for Iowa State in its home finale. The Cyclones shot just 4 of 22 on 3s.
THE BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns are on pace to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and it's tough to see that changing even if they beat Baylor in the upcoming league tournament.
Iowa State: The Cyclones are almost finished with a rare losing season. But they should be better in 2018-19, with just one senior in the starting lineup and five-star point guard Ashley Joens set to join the program next fall.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Texas could slip a spot or two after losing to Baylor 93-87 on Monday.
UP NEXT
Texas closes out the regular season at home against Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Iowa State travels to face Kansas.
