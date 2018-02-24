Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson hangs on for 87-83 win over Bryant

The Associated Press

February 24, 2018 08:10 PM

TEANECK, N.J.

Jahlil Jenkins scored a career-high 22 points with 9-for-12 shooting, Noah Morgan added 19 points and Fairleigh Dickinson hung on Saturday for an 87-83 win over Bryant.

In a close game that featured nine second-half lead changes, Fairleigh Dickinson trailed by three with 2:12 left when Morgan got a bucket to trim the gap to 83-82, then retook the lead with a pair of free throws from Mike Holloway Jr. and held Bryant scoreless the rest of the way.

Darnell Edge had 16 points and Holloway finished with 13 for FDU (12-17, 9-9 Northeast Conference), which shot 50 percent from the field and held a 32-20 scoring advantage in the paint.

Bryant, which led by as many as 11 early in the opening half, got a career-high 25 points from Gus Riley. Bosko Kostur added 19 points, Hunter Ware had 17 and Ikenna Ndugba 13 for the Bulldogs (3-28, 2-16).

