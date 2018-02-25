Rangers retire Hall of Famer Jean Ratelle's No. 19

New York Rangers Hall of Famer Jean Ratelle gestures toward the crowd at a ceremony retiring his jersey number 19 before an NHL hockey game between the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Ratelle, who played parts of 16 of his 21 NHL seasons with the Rangers, entered the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1985 and is second on the Rangers' goals list with 336 and third in assists with 481 and points with 817. Kathy Willens AP Photo