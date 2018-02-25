Sports

Anigwe, Smith help California women beat Washington 83-67

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018 08:27 PM

SEATTLE

Kristen Anigwe had 23 points, on 11-of-18 shooting, and 12 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 16 points and eight assists and California beat Washington 83-67 in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Cal (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) clinched the fifth seed in the conference tournament and will play the 12th-seeded Huskies (7-22, 1-17) in a first-round game on March 1 in Seattle. Cal swept the season series winning the first game 69-60.

Smith hit two 3-pointers and Anigwe made back-to-back jumpers during a 16-2 opening run and the Bears led by double figures the rest of the way. Amber Melgoza hit Washington's field-goal attempt but the Huskies missed their next eight and finished the first quarter trailing 20-6 after shooting 2 of 18, including 0 for 9 from 3-point range.

Melgoza led Washington with 24 points.

UW has lost 10 games in a row — two shy of the program's longest losing streak ever and its longest since a six-game skid in February 2000. As the Huskies head into the Pac-12 Tournament, they have the fewest single-season wins in school history and have tied the record for losses. Their one conference win is their fewest in more than 25 seasons.

Washington won 20-plus games in each of the last six seasons and advanced the Final Four in 2016 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2017.

