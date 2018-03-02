Busch brothers marvel at Vegas' sports growth beyond NASCAR

FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo taken with a slow shutter speed, Kurt Busch drives out of pit row during qualifying for a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race in Las Vegas. Brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch grew up in Las Vegas and watched the construction of the local speedway, but Kyle has won at the track only twice and Kurt has never won. Both brothers would love to record a big win in their hometown, which is experiencing an explosion of growth in its professional sports scene. John Locher, File AP Photo