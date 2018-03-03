Sports

Simmons, Byrd, Burns spark Chicago St. to 1st WAC win, 96-82

The Associated Press

March 03, 2018 08:33 PM

CHICAGO

Deionte Simmons, Montana Byrd and Glen Burns combined for 58 points as Chicago State turned on the jets in the second half to beat UMKC 96-82, earning its first Western Athletic Conference victory in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

Simons scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Byrd scored 19 with four 3-pointers and Burns also scored 19, making 11 of 12 at the foul line for the Cougars (3-28, 1-13).

Missouri-Kansas City trailed by two at the half, but Chicago State opened the second half with eight unanswered points — a 3-pointer by Travon Bell, a 3-point play from Burns and a Byrd layup.

Isaiah Ross hit back-to-back 3s, bringing the Kangaroos as close as 58-55 with 14:37 to play but never got closer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ross led UMKC with 24 points and Brandon McKissic added 22.

The Cougars are seeded eighth and open the WAC Tournament March 8 against WAC champion New Mexico State in Las Vegas. The Kangaroos (10-21, 5-9) are the No. 7 seed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kentucky's players surprised by their performance at Florida

View More Video