San Diego State wins Mountain West title, earns NCAA berth

Troy Kell scored 28 points to lead San Diego State to an 82-75 victory over New Mexico in the Mountain West Conference tournament championship on Saturday.
The Aztecs (22-10) earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
San Diego State also got 16 points from Malik Pope and 12 from Devin Watson.
The Aztecs, who played in a record 10th Mountain West tournament championship game, were playing in the title game for the fourth time in five seasons, and eighth time in 10 years.
Never miss a local story.
San Diego State will ride a nine-game win streak into the Big Dance, its longest since winning 11 in a row during the 2015 season. During the nine-game win streak, the Aztecs are winning by an average margin of 13.3.
After San Diego State opened the second half by hitting 5 of 6 and 8 of 13, the Lobos found a rhythm and connected on 5 of 7, and used a 21-10 run to take a 63-57 lead with 7:35 left in the game.
But the Aztecs weren't ready to concede.
Kell hit a pair of free throws, Jeremy Hemsley buried his first bucket of the game - a 3-pointer - and Max Montana completed a four-point play after being fouled on his trey, igniting a 15-2 run. Suddenly, San Diego State was back in front, 72-65 with 3:57 remaining.
Antino Jackson led five players in double figures, scoring 17 points for the Lobos (19-15).
Ranked fifth in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.1), New Mexico was 8 of 24 from beyond the arc.
There were 11 lead changes and six ties in a game that featured first-year coaches in San Diego State's Brian Dutcher and New Mexico's Paul Weir.
BIG PICTURE
New Mexico: Junior Anthony Mathis, who ranks third in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage with a 49.5 clip from long range, and ranks third all-time on the school's single-season list for 3-pointers made with 98, was 2 of 7 from long range.
San Diego State: The Aztecs overcame their postseason woes against New Mexico, which came into the game sporting a 4-1 mark against San Diego State in the Mountain West tournament and 2-1 when the teams met as members in the Western Athletic Conference tournament.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: Will hope to get a call from a lower-tier postseason tournament.
San Diego State: Will play in the NCAA Tournament.
Comments