Vancouver Whitecaps's Kei Kamara 23) reacts after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Houston.
Kamara scores 100th goal, Whitecaps beat Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 08:32 PM

HOUSTON

Kei Kamara scored his 100th career MLS goal, Brek Shea had the go-ahead score early in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Shea scored on a breakaway goal in the 49th minute after he was sprung free by Kamara's pass up the left channel.

Kamara gave Vancouver (2-0-0) the early lead with a penalty kick in the 28th minute — reaching the milestone in his 300th career game. He drew the penalty when he was pushed down in the box by Philippe Senderos. Kamara has scored twice in as many games.

Alberth Elis drilled a right-footed blast past Stefan Marinovic to even the score for Houston (1-1-0) in the 39th minute.

