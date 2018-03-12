Dick Vitale draws ire of Tennessee fans for chanting 'We Are Kentucky'

For Tennessee fans, the wound was the Volunteers' 77-72 loss to Kentucky on Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Dick Vitale doing ESPN's color commentary was the salt.

As you would expect, Vitale was full of energy and excitement during the game. But Tennessee fans thought he went overboard in praising the Wildcats.

They were particularly incensed when he chanted "We Are Kentucky!" with 12 minutes, 39 seconds left to play in the game.

Take a listen:

I am sorry, but your “Color Analyst” Dick Vitale is embarrassing your network. This is just horrible pic.twitter.com/jGpNNR026I — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_SEC) March 11, 2018

Tennessee fans shared their displeasure on Twitter:

I will be just fine if i never have to hear Dick Vitale speak another word for as long as i live — Drunk Vol Fan (@DrunkVolFan) March 11, 2018

Dick Vitale is now openly chanting Kentucky chants. @espn, it’s time you had a long overdue chat with him. — Wes Boling (@TNsWesBoling) March 11, 2018

Dick Vitale when a Tennessee player scores “yea that’s a good shot there.”



Dick Vitale when a Kentucky player scores “LETS GO BABY!! ARE YOU SERIOUS!? THATS WHAT ITS ALL ABOUT BABY! LETS GO!”



Mute this man. #Vols #SECTourney — Jarrett Ramsey (@Rambone7) March 11, 2018

The joy in Vitale's voice when Kentucky does anything positive is very noticeable — Connor Trahan (@ctrahan1) March 11, 2018

Find someone who looks at you the way Dick Vitale looks at UK. — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) March 11, 2018

The worst thing about this game isn’t the play of the Vols, rather, the voice of Dick Vitale. — anaVOLic (@gentry_matt) March 11, 2018

“We are Kentucky!” - Dick Vitale about 5 times in a row on my TV. Why? — THE VOLUNTEER (@ALLVOLNEWS) March 11, 2018

Wish he could be turned off....I think he has a Kentucky jersey under his shirt....

WE ARE TENNESSEE — Joy Abel (@jojo_abe) March 11, 2018