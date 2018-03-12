ESPN basketball commentator Dick Vitale, pictured, and Shocker coach Gregg Marshall are the speakers for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Nov. 7.
Sports

Dick Vitale draws ire of Tennessee fans for chanting 'We Are Kentucky'

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 01:32 PM

For Tennessee fans, the wound was the Volunteers' 77-72 loss to Kentucky on Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Dick Vitale doing ESPN's color commentary was the salt.

As you would expect, Vitale was full of energy and excitement during the game. But Tennessee fans thought he went overboard in praising the Wildcats.

They were particularly incensed when he chanted "We Are Kentucky!" with 12 minutes, 39 seconds left to play in the game.

Take a listen:

Tennessee fans shared their displeasure on Twitter:

