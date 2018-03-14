Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

Jakolbi Crowe, a student at Estill County High School, hit a half-court shot at halftime of the Sweet Sixteen game between Estill County and Corbin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Rupp Arena. He won a scholarship.
Estill County High School basketball coach Jon Bentley talks about the historical significance of the school’s first regional basketball win last Tuesday to earn them a first-time trip to the Boy’s Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena next week, and what this all means for the community of Irvine.
Bill VanWinkler, owner of Fan Zone apparel shop in Irving, sold out of select sizes of new ‘14th Region Champions’ t-shirts within 2 hours of the first shipment for the Estill County Engineers basketball team at Estill County High School. The basketball team will be playing during the Boy’s Sweet Sixteen tournament at Rupp Arena.