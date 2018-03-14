More Videos

14:00 Players, storylines to watch & predictions from the Sweet 16

0:34 Fan hits half-court shot at Sweet Sixteen

1:36 Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

1:41 First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

1:52 Analyzing the economic impact of the NCAA Tournament

0:52 No one can match UK's dominance in the NCAA Tournament

0:56 Diallo: 'I didn't even know Bosie was in Idaho'

1:25 Gabriel: 'I think we got put in a tough bracket, as usual'

0:45 'They're not gonna make it easy for us': Calipari on NCAA seeding

1:22 UK baseball's Mingione says the difference vs. No. 3 Texas Tech was two pitches

3:19 Relive the excitement with our 50 best photos of the Wildcats' regular season