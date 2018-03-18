Their basketball team just won the state championship, but this student section deserves a trophy too

Listen to everything Kentucky Coach John Calipari had to say after the Wildcats defeated Buffalo 95-75 in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Boise, Idaho. The video also includes comments from UK players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo and Wenyen Gabriel.
Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats said his team set out to make Kentucky shoot three-pointers. Kentucky met the challenge by making seven of 15 attempts in its 95-75 NCAA Tournament win in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday night. Here's everything the Bulls had to say afterward.
Travis Henderson hit a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to help Oldham County advance with a 56-55 win over Campbell County in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen on March 16, 2018, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Coach John Calipari said Kentucky had an advantage because Davidson ran sets similar to their SEC foe Tennessee. He said if they hadn't seen Davidson's style of play already from Tennessee, Kentucky would have had "no chance."