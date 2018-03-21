Saudi Arabia seeks Spanish help ahead of World Cup

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2015, file photo, Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari battles for the ball during a first round soccer match against China at the AFC Asia Cup in Brisbane, Australia. After years of Saudi Arabian players staying home, nine were sent to clubs in the top two tiers of Spanish football in January until the end of the current season. Three of those, Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al Muwallad and Yahya Shehri, are established internationals and have been named in the latest roster to take on Ukraine and Belgium in World Cup warm-ups on Friday, March 23, 2018 and next Tuesday, March 27. Steve Holland, File AP Photo