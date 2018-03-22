AP Was There: Loyola-Chicago wins NCAA hoops title in 1963

FILE - In this March 23, 1963, file photo, Loyola's Vic Rouse 40) leaps to score in the closing seconds of overtime against Cincinnati to win 60-58 in the National Collegiate basketball finals, March 23, 1963, Louisville, Ky. The Ramblers play Nevada on Thursday, March 22, 2018, after two thrilling wins to reach the Sweet 16, earning more wins this season than the team that won the 1963 title.