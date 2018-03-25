Olympian Tommy Ford captures giant slalom title at nationals

Olympian Tommy Ford wrapped up a solid season by winning the giant slalom at the U.S. Alpine championships.
On a tough course, Ford finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 11.60 seconds on Sunday to hold off Brian McLaughlin by 0.36 seconds. David Ketterer of Germany wound up third.
The 29-year-old Ford had his best season on the World Cup circuit with three top-10 finishes in the giant slalom. He also finished 20th in the discipline at the Pyeongchang Olympics last month.
McLaughlin had quite a year by winning three races on the NorAm level.
On Saturday, Nina O'Brien won the women's slalom and Hig Roberts captured the men's event.
The U.S. championships wrap up Monday with a women's giant slalom race.
