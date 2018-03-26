Watch: UK signee Immanuel Quickley at the McDonald’s three-point contest
UK basketball recruit Immanuel Quickley made 14 of 25 three-pointers and won the McDonald’s All-American three-point contest at the Powerade Jam Fest on Monday night. He shared co-champion honors with Duke’s Cam Reddish.
