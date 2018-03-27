Oklahoma City Thunder forward Corey Brewer
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Corey Brewer 3) goes to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Corey Brewer 3) goes to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless

Sports

Blazers' Harkless, Pelicans' Rondo out, Mirotic available

The Associated Press

March 27, 2018 08:03 PM

NEW ORLEANS

The Portland Trail Blazers have scratched starting forward Maurice Harkless from Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts says he learned a few hours before tip-off that Harkless' left knee soreness would sideline him for a game that could hold playoff implications for both teams.

The Pelicans say guard Rajon Rondo is missing his second straight game with a sprained right wrist, while forward Nikola Mirotic is available to play after also missing last Saturday night's loss at Houston with a sore right hip flexor.

Portland arrived in New Orleans in third place in the Western Conference, but just 2 ½ games ahead of the fifth-place Pelicans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video highlights of UK basketball recruits at McDonald’s All-American practice

View More Video