FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Duke's Marvin Bagley III
FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Duke's Marvin Bagley III 35) celebrates after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C. Bagley III is a member of the Associated Press NCAA college basketball All-America first team, announced Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Duke's Marvin Bagley III 35) celebrates after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C. Bagley III is a member of the Associated Press NCAA college basketball All-America first team, announced Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Sports

Duke's Marvin Bagley says he will enter the NBA draft

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 06:22 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III is entering the NBA draft.

Bagley announced his decision Wednesday on his verified Instagram account, saying he "learned a lot this year on and off of the court." He did not say in the post if he would hire an agent but is expected to be a high lottery pick.

The AP All-American and Atlantic Coast Conference player and rookie of the year led the conference in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement that Bagley has "broken every record and he's really represented us at the highest level."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He's the first player from this group of Blue Devils to announce his draft decision, and the 12th Duke freshman to declare for the draft.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New EKU coach talks about his best recruiting job

View More Video