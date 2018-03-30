Only change for Garcia is status as Masters champion

FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, Sergio Garcia, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th hole after a playoff at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Garcia, the Masters champion, never felt any different from the Garcia who spent nearly 20 years trying to make sure his career would not be defined as the guy who never could win a major. He says he didn't changed as a person, and he was right. All the change took place before he won the Masters. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo