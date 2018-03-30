West Coast starting Dubai World Cup horse race as favorite

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, West Coast is led onto the track for the 12th race at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational horse race, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Bob Baffert has a shot at becoming only the second trainer to win the $10 million Dubai World Cup horse race in successive years on Saturday March 31, 2018. Last year he did it with Arrogate. This year, his West Coast is the favorite. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo