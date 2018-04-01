Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin, of Kazakhstan, is taken off the ice after being checked into the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Scott Hartnell in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Hartnell was given a game misconduct penalty for boarding.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin, of Kazakhstan, is taken off the ice after being checked into the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Scott Hartnell in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Hartnell was given a game misconduct penalty for boarding. Mark Humphrey AP Photo

Sports

Sabres' Antipin out indefinitely with concussion after hit

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018 04:11 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Buffalo Sabres say Victor Antipin suffered a concussion and a broken nose when he was boarded during Saturday night's game against the Nashville Predators.

The Sabres say Antipin also suffered cuts to his face and dental injuries when he was hit by Predators forward Scott Hartnell behind the Buffalo net. Antipin was strapped to a backboard and taken off the ice on a stretcher. He was hospitalized briefly. Hartnell was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

The Sabres say Antipin will be out indefinitely. He was to fly with the team later Sunday to Toronto, where the Sabres face the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Antipin was skating in his 47th NHL game after reaching the NHL this season.

