West Bromwich Albion's Ahmed Hegazi, left, and Burnley's Ashley Barnes during the English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 31, 2018.
Sports

Pardew leaves West Brom by mutual consent

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 06:52 AM

WEST BROMWICH, England

When Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis in November, the club was two points above the drop zone. Pardew won only one of his 18 league games at the helm.

First-team coach Darren Moore has taken temporary charge, with West Brom facing Swansea on Saturday.

