Sports

University of Sioux Falls student athlete killed in crash

The Associated Press

April 02, 2018 07:54 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

University of Sioux Falls officials say a student athlete has died in a traffic crash and another has been seriously injured.

Head football coach Jon Anderson says junior wide receiver Courtney Beane was killed in the crash Sunday morning in Sioux Falls. Junior defensive end Jared Brito was seriously injured. Anderson says team members are distraught and are praying for Jared's recovery.

The coach says Beane was part of the 2018 recruiting class and quickly found his place in the football program.

Authorities say the driver lost control, hit a bridge guard rail head on, traveled down a levee embankment and came to rest under the bridge. Officials say speed contributed to the accident. The school is a Christian liberal arts university in Sioux Falls.

