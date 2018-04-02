Pernilla Lindberg, of Sweden, hits from the the sixth tee during the final round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Pernilla Lindberg wins ANA Inspiration on 8th extra hole

By JOHN NICHOLSON AP Sports Writer

April 02, 2018 12:29 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.

Pernilla Lindberg made a 30-foot birdie putt on the eighth extra hole to win the ANA Inspiration for her first professional victory.

Lindberg finished off Inbee Park on the par-4 10th, the fourth playoff hole Monday at Mission Hills after they played until it was too dark to see — and then played some more — Sunday night.

The 31-year-old Swede won the major championship in her 250th start on the LPGA, Ladies European and Symetra tours.

Park missed a chance for 20th LPGA Tour title and eighth major. The Hall of Famer won the Founders Cup two weeks ago in Phoenix.

Jennifer Song dropped out of the playoff Sunday on the third extra hole.

