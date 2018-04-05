Japanese baseball fans thrilled with Ohtani's strong start

Pedestrians watch a TV broadcasting Los Angeles Angels designate hitter Shohei Ohtani at bat against the Cleveland Indians, in Tokyo Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Ohtani hit his first major league home run in his first Angel Stadium at-bat to become the first player to win as a starting pitcher, then start and homer as a non-pitcher in his next game in the same season since Babe Ruth in 1921. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo