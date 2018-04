More Videos

1:43 Big winners at Keeneland

1:00 Four things to know about the Keeneland Spring Meet

1:21 Hear how morning-line odds are set at Keeneland

1:18 Highlights from Kentucky's first open football practice of spring

1:55 Kentucky softball blanks Louisville

0:50 Kentucky softball braves cold in win over Louisville

0:29 Tailgate 101: the essentials for a good time at Keeneland

1:34 Photo slideshow: Battle of the Bluegrass goes to the Cats

1:01 Kentucky’s bullpen was the difference against Louisville

1:33 After win over Louisville, UK's Nick Mingione has message for Big Blue Nation

0:52 Mingione: When both Louisville and UK are competitive in baseball, it's good for the state of Kentucky

1:42 Louisville game start of big week for Kentucky baseball