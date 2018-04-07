Sports

Le Havre teenage defender Samba Diop dies

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 07:18 AM

LE HAVRE, France

French soccer club Le Havre says its teenage defender Samba Diop has died of unknown causes.

A club statement says the 18-year-old Diop, who was born in the port city in northern France's Normandy region, died Friday evening.

Le Havre is in the second tier of the French league. Diop was a member of its reserve team, which plays in the fourth-tier National 2 championship.

The French football league said that Saturday's Ligue 2 game between Le Havre and Reims has been postponed, with a "moment of silence" to be observed at all matches in the top two divisions this weekend.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This time, UK's offense 'destroyed' the defense. 'I hope they never play like that again.'

View More Video