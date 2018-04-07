Sports

Colman's late goal lifts FC Dallas to 1-1 draw with Rapids

The Associated Press

April 07, 2018 10:18 PM

FRISCO, Texas

Cristian Colman's header tied it in the 89th minute and FC Dallas salvaged a 1-1 draw against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made a diving save of Johan Blomberg's shot in the 74th minute to keep the deficit at one, and Dallas (1-0-3) pressed forward in the final 15 minutes in search of the equalizer.

Mauro Diaz sent a 35-yard diagonal cross over the top of the Rapids' central defense and Colman headed it down to tie it at 1.

Joe Mason opened the scoring for Colorado (1-1-2) in the 62nd minute with a left-footed finish that deflected in off defender Reto Ziegler. Dominique Badji won a long ball about 35 yards from goal and isolated Ziegler to set up Mason.

