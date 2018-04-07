Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez rounds second behind Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison after hitting a three-run-home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Sports

Suarez powers Reds past Pirates 7-4

By ALAN SAUNDERS Associated Press

April 07, 2018 10:31 PM

PITTSBURGH

Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh opened the season with six wins in seven games and then jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Cincinnati in the second. But the Reds chipped away at the deficit before Suarez finished the job.

Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Jesse Winker added an RBI single in the fifth. Suarez then tied it at 4 with a two-run single off Dovydas Neverauskas with two out in the sixth.

Suarez came up again with two on in the eighth and drove a 0-1 fastball from George Kontos (0-1) over the wall in left. He finished with three hits.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his second save.

