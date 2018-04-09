At 79, Pitcairn becomes oldest athlete to debut at games

Robert Pitcairn of Canada smiles during a shooting competition at the Belmont Shooting Centre at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, April 9, 2018. Pitcairn has flown in the military and foiled a potential hijacker on a commercial flight. So targeting a record as the oldest competitor to debut at the Commonwealth Games hasn’t been too daunting. The 79-year-old Canadian made his debut Monday in the Queen's Prize Pairs Finals in the full bore shooting competition. He and teammate Nicole Rossignol were placed ninth after the first day of the final. Tertius Pickard AP Photo