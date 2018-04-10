Stamkos' status among injuries to watch in playoffs

In this March 31, 2018, photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is wheeled from the ice after a leg injury during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Boston. Minnesota's Ryan Suter, Winnipeg's Dmitry Kulikov, St. Louis' Jay Bouwmeester and Boston's Brandon Carlo are all out for the playoffs as those teams face the reality of being without a key defensemen. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo