Tuesday's Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball.
A rewritten indictment released Tuesday in New York alleges that an Adidas representative, who no longer works for the company, arranged for payments to parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools.
The refreshed indictment came several months after 10 men were charged in an alleged scheme to bribe assistant coaches in exchange for steering top-flight NBA prospects to a particular agent or financial adviser. Four assistant coaches have been prosecuted and the scandal has led to the end of coach Rick Pitino's career at the University of Louisville. The new indictment expands the scope of the charges, alleging a wire-fraud conspiracy that included alleged payments to families of six student-athletes being recruited by four schools, prosecutors said.
The court papers portrayed the shoe executive and some coaches as bad actors, saying the conspiracy included hiding payments and signing forms falsely asserting that no payments had been made. The indictment paints a picture of transactions that were concealed to allow athletes to make it through eligibility reviews.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Richie Incognito is abruptly calling it quits on an 11-season NFL career, three years after the Buffalo Bills gave the offensive guard a second chance at playing following his role in the Miami Dolphins' bullying scandal.
The NFL Players Association announced Incognito had contacted the union with his plans to retire. The announcement on the NFLPA's Twitter account came after Incognito revealed his intention to retire through a series of tweets and comments made to several publications throughout the morning.
Without going into detail, the 34-year-old said he was "done" in a text to The Associated Press shortly after SportsIllustrated.com reported Incognito was "strongly considering retiring," but would consider returning for one more season at the right price.
Incognito then told The Buffalo News he's retiring because of health reasons.
Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
A news conference with Commissioner Rob Manfred is set for the ballpark on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the official announcement was upcoming.
Dodger Stadium last held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers — Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith — were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 win.
Los Angeles also hosted the second All-Star Game of 1959 at the Memorial Coliseum, when the Dodgers' Don Drysdale gave up home runs to Frank Malzone and Yogi Berra and took the loss in the NL's 5-3 defeat. Jim Gilliam of Los Angeles homered off Billy O'Dell.
While in Brooklyn, the Dodgers staged the game at Ebbets Field in 1949. Don Newcombe was the loser in the NL's 11-7 defeat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump hailed the University of Alabama football team's "win for the ages" in their latest championship season.
Trump hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his players at the White House on Tuesday to honor their fifth national title in nine years.
The president attended the championship game in Atlanta, in which Alabama staged a second-half comeback to defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime. Trump said backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's winning touchdown pass in overtime to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith after a sack "will go down as one of the most exciting finishes in college football history — of any sport."
Trump watched the Jan. 8 game from a private box overlooking the Alabama sideline. The president left the stadium during halftime as Georgia led Alabama 13-0.
Trump said Alabama's triumph was "one of the greatest victories ever."
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — All six people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed on a golf course in a Phoenix suburb shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, police said Tuesday.
The identities of those killed in the Monday night's fiery crash in Scottsdale were not made public. Nobody on the ground was hurt, said Kevin Watts, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.
Watts said the plane had just taken off from the Scottsdale Airport, but no information was immediately available on its planned destination.
Police will release the identities once they're determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, but it's not known when that process will be complete, said Watts.
The Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course — the sister to the Stadium Course where the PGA's Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.
