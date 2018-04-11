Suns pledge upgrade in talent, experience after awful season

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker laughs with teammates on the bench after a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. For the eighth season in a row, the Suns won’t make the playoffs. Booker, T.J. Warren and rookie Josh Jackson form the core of the young talent the Suns have accumulated. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo