Rangers' Andrus breaks elbow after getting hit vs Angels

Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus broke his right elbow when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of the Rangers' 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Texas manager Jeff Banister said after the game that a preliminary X-ray revealed a fracture, and that Andrus would be evaluated further.
Andrus was hit by a fastball from hard-throwing reliever Keynan Middleton. He immediately grabbed at his right arm and fell to the ground, appearing to be in significant pain.
The Rangers have lost four straight and became the first team in the majors with 10 losses.
Andrus is batting .327 with two homers and five RBIs from the third spot in Texas' order.
