Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus rolls on the ground by home plate holding his right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels' Keynan Middleton in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday April 11, 2018. Andrus left the game with an unknown injury. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
Rangers' Andrus breaks elbow after getting hit vs Angels

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 12:10 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus broke his right elbow when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of the Rangers' 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Texas manager Jeff Banister said after the game that a preliminary X-ray revealed a fracture, and that Andrus would be evaluated further.

Andrus was hit by a fastball from hard-throwing reliever Keynan Middleton. He immediately grabbed at his right arm and fell to the ground, appearing to be in significant pain.

The Rangers have lost four straight and became the first team in the majors with 10 losses.

Andrus is batting .327 with two homers and five RBIs from the third spot in Texas' order.

