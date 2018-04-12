Sports

Michigan's Watson says he'll 'explore other options'

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 08:35 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Michigan swingman Ibi Watson says he's decided to "explore other options" in a message on his Twitter account.

Watson thanked the coaching staff and his teammates and said he's enjoyed the relationships and the memories he's made. The 6-foot-5 Watson played in 26 games this season as a sophomore, averaging 2.2 points and 5.2 minutes.

Watson's announcement Thursday came after forward Brent Hibbitts said on his Twitter account Tuesday that he plans to transfer — with two years of eligibility remaining — after finishing his degree early and graduating this summer.

Hibbitts appeared in five games this season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Check out UK signee Tyler Herro at Nike Hoop Summit workout

View More Video