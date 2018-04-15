Sports

Linesman Barton leaves Jackets-Capitals game with injury

The Associated Press

April 15, 2018 09:44 PM

WASHINGTON

A linesman injured his left knee and was helped off the ice in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.

Steve Barton collapsed to the ice after his left skate knocked into a skate of Columbus forward Josh Anderson on Sunday night.

The game was delayed for a few minutes with 48.1 seconds remaining in the second period.

Barton eventually was helped off the ice by a trainer from each team.

The period concluded with just one linesman on the ice.

