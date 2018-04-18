Jesse Hunt brought back to serve as US Alpine director

U.S. Ski and Snowboard has brought back Jesse Hunt to serve as the Alpine director.
Hunt takes over for Patrick Riml, who left last month. Hunt held the same role with the organization before leaving in 2009.
When Hunt was in charge during in his first go-around, the Alpine team captured 12 Olympic medals and 18 medals at world championships.
Luke Bodensteiner, the chief of sport for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, said Hunt joins rejoins at a "pivotal time," and that he is the "the right person to lead our team right now, as we continue to maximize the capability of our elite team."
At the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, Mikaela Shiffrin earned a gold and silver, while Lindsey Vonn captured a bronze. The men's side didn't earn a medal.
