Nadal doesn't see himself skipping tournaments like Federer

FILE - In this Sunday, April 8, 2018 file photo Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 during a World Group Quarter final Davis Cup tennis match between Spain and Germany at the bullring in Valencia, Spain. For now, Nadal doesn’t see himself skipping Wimbledon the way Roger Federer has the French Open. The two veterans are back at the top of world tennis, with Nadal needing to win this week’s Monte Carlo Masters to avoid losing his top ranking once again to Federer in their seemingly eternal battle for tennis supremacy. Alberto Saiz, File AP Photo