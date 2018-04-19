Morton, Altuve lead Astros over Mariners 9-2

Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, Jose Altuve hit a three-run double and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 on Thursday after Evan Gattis hit into a 5-4-3 triple play in the fourth inning.
Morton (3-0) retired 15 straight at one stretch and didn't allow a runner to reach second base.
Marco Gonzales (1-2) allowed three runs — all unearned because of a throwing error by third baseman Kyle Seager — and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.
CUBS 8, CARDINALS 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester (2-0) was dominant through six innings of two-hit ball in his 100th start as Cub, and Jason Heyward hit a two-run homer.
Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber each had two RBIs as Chicago took a 6-1 lead after two innings. Every Cubs starter had a hit, including three by Anthony Rizzo and two each by Heyward, Schwarber and Javier Baez.
Brandon Morrow pitched a perfect ninth to complete a five-hitter and remain perfect in three save chances.
Ten of Chicago's first 16 batters reached against Luke Weaver (2-1), who allowed six runs and nine hits in four innings.
TIGERS 13, ORIOLES 8
DETROIT (AP) — Leonys Martin hit his first big league grand slam, and Jeimer Candelario had four hits and three RBIs as Detroit completed a three-game sweep and extended Baltimore's losing streak to six.
Jordan Zimmermann (1-0) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, allowing two home runs to Manny Machado and one to Chris Davis.
Alex Cobb (0-2) made his second start after signing late in spring training and his ERA rose to 15.43. He allowed seven runs — five earned — and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his fifth home run for a 4-2 lead in seventhm and David Robertson pitched out of an eighth-inning jam.
CC Sabathia allowed two unearned runs over 4 1/3 innings in his first start since straining his right hip on April 6. Chad Green (1-0) retired five straight batters, Dellin Betances pitched a perfect seventh and Robertson delivered a lead to Aroldis Chapman, who struck out the side on 12 pitches for his third save, twice topping 100 mph.
Aaron Sanchez (1-2) held New York to three runs and seven hits over six innings.
Giancarlo Stanton had an infield single to snap an 0-for-15 skid. He was 1 for 3 with a walk and is 4 for 38 with 20 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium this season.
Neil Walker sparked New York's two-run second inning by snapping an 0-for-16 skid with a double off the right-field wall. He scored on a single by Ronald Torreyes.
PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta (2-0) struck out 10 and tossed one-hit ball over seven innings. Yacksel Rios allowed a hit in the eighth and Victor Arano finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth.
Rhys Hoskins homered and Cesar Hernandez had a three-run single.
Jameson Taillon (2-1) allowed five runs and four hits in 1 1/3 innings.
BRAVES 12, METS 4
ATLANTA (AP) — Preston Tucker drove in a career-high five runs, and Matt Wisler (1-0) allowed one run two hits in seven innings after being called up from the minors.
Kurt Suzuki had three hits and drove in three runs, including a two-run homer in the first off Matt Harvey (0-2), who allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings.
