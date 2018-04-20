Vanderbilt becomes sixth UK player to enter NBA Draft; he will not hire an agent

On Friday, Jarred Vanderbilt became the sixth Kentucky player to enter his name in this year’s NBA Draft. He said he would not hire an agent, which left open the possibility of returning to UK next season.
Injuries limited Vanderbilt’s freshman season to 14 games. That makes him something of a mystery as a NBA prospect.
“This season wasn’t easy for me,” he said in a news release. “God works in mysterious ways and presented me with a number of challenges to overcome. I believe I became a better man and player because of them. But it’s also made me think about my future and what’s best for me. At the end of the day, my goal has always been to make it to the NBA.”
Vanderbilt, who averaged 5.9 points, a team-leading 7.9 rebounds and 17 minutes per game for UK last season, acknowledged the incompleteness of his college career.
“I know I have more to my game to show,” he said. “But now I’ve got to figure out if the time is right for me to do it at the next level or if I would be better to return to school. . . .
“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I want to use this process to get an evaluation from the NBA and see where I’m at.”
Earlier this spring, four other UK freshman and sophomore Wenyen Gabriel entered their names in this year’s NBA Draft. Hamidou Diallo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox said they would hire agents, thus closing off the option of returning to UK. PJ Washington and Gabriel said they would not hire agents.
“Jarred is in a unique situation because of the time he missed on the court this season,” UK Coach John Calipari said in a news release. “I truly believe we only saw a small part of Jarred’s game because he had to figure out how to play with us. And we had to figure out how to play with him.
“What we did see was a player with an unbelievable motor who will grab every ball, get his teammates involved and fight like heck.”
UK would welcome Vanderbilt back “with open arms” next season, Calipari said. “But I know he needs to go through this process and see where he’s at. He has the type of skills and talent that NBA teams love. Now, we have to figure out if now is the time or if he needs another season.
“Either way, Jarred’s best days are ahead of him, and I can’t wait to see him back on the court.”
