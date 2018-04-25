Braves promoting top outfield prospect Acuna from Triple-A

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna watches after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball spring exhibition game against the New York Yankees, in Tampa, Fla. Top outfield prospect Acuna is set to join the Atlanta Braves, who said they planned to promote the 20-year-old from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, to join them in Cincinnati. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo