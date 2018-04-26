Bayern faces future coach as Niko Kovac's Frankfurt visits

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo Frankfurt's head coach Niko Kovac smiles prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leverkusen, Germany. Bayern Munich will get a good look at its next coach when Eintracht Frankfurt visits for a rehearsal of the German Cup final on Saturday April 28, 2018. Kovac’s switch has soured relations between the clubs – even if both now insist that bygones are bygones. Martin Meissner,file AP Photo