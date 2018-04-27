PSG coach Unai Emery leaving at end of season

FILE - In this Monday, March 5, 2018 file photo, PSG's head coach Unai Emery attends a press conference before their Champions League Round of 16 second leg soccer match Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery is leaving at the end of the season, the latest to pay the price for failing to lead the team to the European glory it so craves. Emery joined PSG from Sevilla two years ago on a two-year contract, which will not be extended. He addressed the players before training on Friday, April 27, 2018. Francois Mori, file AP Photo