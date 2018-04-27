What is Title IX, and how has it evolved in American schools over the years?

In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours.
Condoleezza Rice, who leads the independent Commission on College Basketball, said her group offers no official recommendation on whether college athletes should make money off their name and likeness. Rice said it should be the courts who decide.
Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski went head-to-head to see who’s a better dancer during Miami Music Week on March 24, 2018. Former NBA star Shaq threw a large party at a secret warehouse location in Wynwood, Miami.
As part of a their autograph tour, members of the 1999 national championship Kentucky basketball team, which was featured on this year's Maker's Mark commemorative bottle, signed an assortment of UK paraphernalia at All Sports in the Fayette Mall.
Clips from various plays by quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Gunnar Hoak as well as the rest of the University of Kentucky football team during this year’s annual Blue and White spring match Friday at Kroger Field.