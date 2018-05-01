Whiff of offense: Strikeouts top hits in month for 1st time

FILE - In this April 3, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton returns to the dugout after one of five strikeouts in the Yankees' home opener baseball game against Tampa Bay at Yankee Stadium in New York. here were more strikeouts than hits in the first month of the season, when home runs dipped from last year's record during a cold and wet April. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo