Tuesday's Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS
HOUSTON (AP) — A former member of the U.S. national team became the latest gymnast to file suit over sexual abuse by imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar's, alleging USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the husband-and-wife duo who coached America's top female gymnasts for three decades failed to protect her and other athletes.
Sabrina Vega, who was on the team that won a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships, alleges the organizations along with Bela and Martha Karolyi ignored signs about Nassar's behavior or should have known he posed a risk to the gymnasts he treated.
Vega alleges that during medical treatments, Nassar molested her hundreds of times from 2008, when she was 12 years old, until 2012, during competitions and while she trained at the Karolyi Ranch. The ranch is outside of Huntsville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Houston. Vega's lawsuit was filed in state district court in Huntsville.
Vega, who now competes as a gymnast for the University of Georgia, said Nassar's abuse has caused her depression, panic attacks and anxiety, which have become worse as Nassar's case has become widely publicized.
In a statement, USA Gymnastics said it doesn't comment on pending litigation but the organization is "committed to creating a culture that empowers and supports our athletes and focuses on our highest priority, which is the safety and well-being of our athletes."
KENTUCKY DERBY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Justify has been made the early 3-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with Europe-based Mendelssohn the second choice in a full field of 20 horses.
Trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, Justify drew the No. 7 post. Six horses have won from there, most recently Street Sense in 2007.
Justify, the undefeated winner of the Santa Anita Derby, is one of two horses in Saturday's 1¼-mile race who didn't race at age 2. The other is 6-1 third choice Magnum Moon. No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won the Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old.
Justify is 3-0 in his brief career, winning by a combined 20 lengths. Magnum Moon is 4-0, winning the Arkansas Derby and Rebel Stakes in his last two starts.
PRO FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Russ Brandon abruptly resigned his dual role as president of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres after being confronted by the teams' owners regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female employee, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because it is an internal matter, and owners Terry and Kim Pegula did not provide a reason for accepting Brandon's resignation in a statement they released.
The relationship in question first became apparent to a number of team employees during the Sabres' visit to New York for a game against the Rangers on Jan. 18, the people said. The trip included the team hosting a fan event at a bar the day before the game.
Kim Pegula will take over Brandon's roles overseeing the Bills, Sabres and Pegula Sports Entertainment, the company which controls the owners' numerous holdings.
PINSON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near Birmingham, Alabama. The 25-year-old is a native of Pinson, Alabama.
Al.com reports that sheriff's deputies and Center Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the house after a friend found Gray wounded and unresponsive.
Gray played at North Carolina State University and signed with the Packers as a free agent in 2014.
Al.com reports that he was released from the Packers in 2015 and returned home to Alabama. He was the father of two young children.
PRO BASKETBALL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to make J.B. Bickerstaff their next head coach, removing the interim tag from his title.
The Grizzlies did not disclose terms of Bickerstaff's new deal. He will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.
Bickerstaff was the associate head coach when Memphis fired David Fizdale in late November of his second season. Guard Mike Conley had season-ending surgery to repair his left heel and Achilles tendon, and the Grizzlies finished the season at 22-60 for the second-worst record in the NBA behind only Phoenix.
They had to win their regular season home finale to avoid the worst record since relocating to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. But they should wind up with their highest draft pick since 2009.
