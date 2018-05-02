D-backs, county agree to give team right to look elsewhere

FILE - In this June 18, 2014, file photo, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers play a baseball game at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks have reached an agreement with Maricopa County that, among other things, would give the franchise the immediate right to explore rebuilding Chase Field or moving to another site. The memorandum of understanding also gives the Diamondbacks complete control of Chase, the downtown ballpark completed when the franchise was born in 1998. Ralph Freso, File AP Photo