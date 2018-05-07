UEFA picks Serbian referee Mazic for Champions League final

FILE - In this Thursday, April 12, 2018 file photo, referee Milorad Mazic gestures during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Sporting CP and Atletico Madrid at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. UEFA has picked two World Cup referees for its club competition finals before the tournament in Russia. UEFA says Milorad Mazic of Serbia will referee the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev. Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands will referee the Atletico Madrid-Marseille Europa League final May 16 in Lyon. Armando Franca, File AP Photo