An LSU superfan sprayed his neighbor with a water hose. He returned with gunfire.

LSU superfan Lee “Big Lee” Martin was shot dead Saturday morning in Metairie, Louisiana. Martin died after a dispute with neighbor Wayne Higgins resulted in the 78-year-old Higgins shooting Martin.
According to The Times-Picayune, Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Office said Saturday was the culmination of a feud between Martin and Higgins that had gone on for more than 10 years.
“They fight nonstop over anything and everything,” Lopinto told The Times-Picayune.
Lopinto said authorities have obtained video prior to the incident that showed what escalated the situation.
Lopinto said Martin was watering the palm trees in his yard as Higgins pulled out of his driveway in a black truck. At this point, Martin turned and began spraying Higgins’ vehicle with water, at which point Higgins stopped his truck and rolled down the window. The two men exchanged words before Martin sprayed the inside of Higgins’ truck with water.
The video, which has not been released to the public, then shows Higgins exit the vehicle with a gun and shoot Martin.
The shooting was “something we kind of suspected might happen eventually,” neighbor Deborah Kirkly told The Times-Picayune.
Martin was well known around Metairie for his LSU-themed decorations that were placed in his yard and in his home. His display efforts had been featured in numerous publications.
