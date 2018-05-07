Volvo Ocean Race yachts expected in Rhode Island early

The yachts sailing in the Volvo Ocean Race are expected to arrive for a scheduled stopover in Newport, Rhode Island.
Brad Read, executive director of Sail Newport, which is hosting the stopover here, tells The Newport Daily News that the vessels have taken advantage of favorable weather conditions and are expected Monday night, two and a half days early.
Workers were scrambling all Sunday at Fort Adams State Park preparing for the welcoming party.
The seven Volvo 65 sailboats began their 5,010 nautical mile leg of the race from Itajai, Brazil to Newport on April 22.
The boats will remain in Newport until May 20, when Leg 9 of the race to Cardiff, Wales, begins.
