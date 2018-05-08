Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is transferring. Is Florida going to get him?

Ohio State University quarterback Joe Burrow announced Tuesday via social media he is leaving the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's loss is potentially the University of Florida's gain. The Gators are reportedly linked as a possible landing spot for Burrow, who would arrive as a graduate transfer.
However, UF head coach Dan Mullen quelled that notion Monday
"Not right now we're not really looking at it," Mullen told 247 Sports. "I feel pretty good about the guys we have and the depth that we're creating at that position and the competition at that position."
Florida's quarterback pool includes Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones.
Franks started eight games as a redshirt freshman last season. He threw for 1,438 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Trask is a redshirt sophomore, and Jones is a true freshman.
Burrow, meanwhile, redshirted in 2015 with the Buckeyes before serving as a backup in 2016 and 2017.
"After weeks of struggling with this decision, I have decided to leave Ohio State and explore other options," Burrow said on Twitter. "My teammates and coaches all know the love I feel for them. I will decide where I will play next year in the coming weeks."
Comments